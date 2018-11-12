Uptown Columbus announces Craft Beer Week ahead of annual Beer & Wine Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced its first ever Craft Beer Week leading up to the 9th annual Beer and Wine Festival this weekend.
See Craft Beer Week festivities below:
- Wednesday, Nov. 14: Pretoria Fields Tap Take Over at Smoke Bourbon & BBQ
- Thursday, Nov. 15: The Southern Brewing Company Beer Pong Tournament at The Hooch
- Friday, Nov 16: Atlanta Brewery Feature Night at Nonic Bar & Kitchen
- Saturday, Nov. 17: The Official Uptown Beer & Wine Festival After Party featuring limited release craft beers at The Loft
The annual festival is a huge event for Uptown Columbus. It brings lots of revenue to put on more free events for the community.
“It’s a great time to come out and have a good time to get some education on the craft beer scene or to be a wine consumer,” said Stephanie Woodham, director of the Beer and Wine Festival.
Tickets for the festival may be purchased through the Uptown Beer & Wine Festival Facebook event page, at The Springer Opera House Box Office, or online at SpringerOperaHouse.org.
