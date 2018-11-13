Chambers County Board of Education asking the public’s input on consolidating schools

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The board of education in Chambers County is asking the public’s input on consolidating schools and resources in the county.
Officials believe the consolidation would provide an opportunity to expand resources such as technology and also increase building usage.
The board is asking the public’s feedback on creating one unified high school. Everyone who lives in Chambers County is encouraged to give feedback by completing a survey.
There will be paper versions of the survey available at all schools. To complete the survey online, click here.
