Chick-fil-A is top fast-food franchise people want to open in US

(RNN) – Chick-fil-A is the most-popular fast food outlet to open nationally, based on Google searches for franchising opportunities across the country.
Dunkin’ Donuts is No. 2 on the list and Subway comes in third.
A national map shows which franchises are most-popular state by state.
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A dominates across the South but is also making inroads into the Northwest.
Dunkin’ Donuts is tops in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware.
Although third-most popular nationally, Subway only dominates in two states: Minnesota and New Mexico.
The sandwich chain has some of the lowest estimated start-up costs for getting a franchise off the ground at $89,000 to $328,700.
A Chick-fil-A restaurant can hit $2.2 million and a Dunkin’ Donuts $1.7 million, according to the Small Business Administration.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.