Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson to join law firm as term ends

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has announced what her plans will include once her time as Columbus' mayor comes to an end.
Mayor Tomlinson will join the law firm of Hall Booth Smith, P.C. as a partner specializing in complex litigation, crisis management and strategic solutions.
She will work out of the firm’s Atlanta and Columbus offices.
“This was just the perfect fit,” said Tomlinson. “Hall Booth embraces both the litigation and the public service roles that have been so much a part of my professional life. It’s a bonus that they are such great people in addition to being superb lawyers.”
Tomlinson has served as Mayor and Public Safety Director of Columbus for two terms beginning in January 2011.
