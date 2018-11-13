CSU professor, student create math-inspired comic book for elementary students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus State University professor has teamed up with a student to help teach math to elementary-aged children: a comic book.
Cindy Ticknor, a professor of mathematics education and Dean of the Honors College, and Nathan Long, an art major, worked together to create “The Mysterious I.D. Vide in Newton’s Nemesis.”
The comic focuses on fractions, which Ticknor says is among the most difficult concepts for future teachers in her classes.
Ticknor says the comic is two years in the making, after she got the idea from her husband.
She incorporated 5th grade Common Core Standards into the content so students would understand that “a fraction is just a little division problem.”
Ticknor hired Long to illustrate the comic once she completed the content.
“It was just incredible, and I was looking for a medium that children would like,” said Ticknor. “I just want to make it fun to learn fractions. Math should be fun!”
There is also a set of worksheets, games and puzzles to help reinforce the concepts the students learn while reading the comic.
The comic is the first in a three-part series that is being used in classes at Clubview Elementary, Forrest Road Elementary and Johnson Elementary in Columbus.
