Dreary, Soggy Weather Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Damp and dreary weather persists for Tuesday and doesn’t plan on letting up tomorrow either. Expect off-and-on periods of rain throughout the day with another round of even heavier rain on tap as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Deep southwesterly flow will help keep a steady stream of moisture moving in from the Gulf ahead of a developing disturbance that will keep rain in the forecast through early Thursday morning.
No severe weather is expected with this system, but an additional 2-3 inches of rain is possible on top of the 1-2 inches we already picked up since Sunday night! Wet roads coupled with fog in the mornings will make for nasty commutes through Thursday, so make sure you give yourself extra time on your drives. Clouds will linger as the rain fizzles away Thursday morning, but a cold front sweeping through that evening will finally usher in some much-needed sunshine by Friday which should stick around through next week.
Temperatures will stay moderated for now hovering around the 40s and 50s but expect a drop in temperatures by Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the 30s! Beginning this weekend and into next week though, afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s, which admittedly is still below average for mid-November. Rain stays out of the forecast past Thursday, but we’ll keep you updated on the potential for hints of wet weather on Thanksgiving. Stay tuned and stay dry!
