Dreary, Soggy Weather Here to Stay

No severe weather is expected with this system, but an additional 2-3 inches of rain is possible on top of the 1-2 inches we already picked up since Sunday night! Wet roads coupled with fog in the mornings will make for nasty commutes through Thursday, so make sure you give yourself extra time on your drives. Clouds will linger as the rain fizzles away Thursday morning, but a cold front sweeping through that evening will finally usher in some much-needed sunshine by Friday which should stick around through next week.