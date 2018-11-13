Ginsburg, 85, improving after fall but misses court session

In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I. Ginsburg is missing a brief court session while she recovers from a fall and three broken ribs. A Supreme Court spokeswoman says the 85-year-old justice “continues to improve” but is not joining her colleagues Tuesday morning when the court takes the bench briefly for routine business. The Supreme Court's oldest justice fell in her office at the court last Wednesday, went to a Washington hospital on Thursday and was released from the hospital on Friday.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) (Stephan Savoia)