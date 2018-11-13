Girl’s last chemo treatment to fall on 6th birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 5-year-old battling brain cancer has a birthday coming up and her family is hoping to make her day extra special with help from the community.
Ashtyn Johnson has been battling Medulloblastoma. In April, Ashtyn underwent surgery at Norton Children’s Hospital and was referred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee for further treatment.
She has completed radiation and is currently undergoing her last round of chemotherapy.
Her last day of treatment is scheduled for her 6th birthday on Nov. 18 and her family is asking for birthday cards to celebrate.
If you would like to send a card you can mail one to the following address:
Ashtyn Johnson
1811 Poplar Avenue
Apartment 215
Memphis, TN 38104
You can follow Ashtyn's journey on Facebook.
