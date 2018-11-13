Home for Good and United Way help to lower the number of homeless veterans in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Home for Good through United Way is happy to announce to council a significant decrease in the number of homeless veterans in the community.
“We basically now have put every homeless veteran into a housing unit that wants to go into a housing unit,”says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
Home for Good reports in April of 2016, there were over 60 homeless veterans in Columbus alone, and as of now they are in the single digits equaling to a 90 percent decrease.
This is from the moment someone reaches out to the non-profit until they are housed and secured in a home.
Resources from the United Way also focuses on improving basic needs, health, income, and education.
Pat Frey, the executive director, says she’s thrilled to be able to share this information and exciting news before council following Veterans Day.
“They are sustaining that housing long-term which is ultimately the goal. It’s not just to have someone housed and have them experience homelessness again, but we want homelessness to be a one-time event so it never happens again,”says Frey.
Tomlinson says they are continuing to support organizations like Home for Good through United Wa yof the Chattahoochee Valley to help the number of remaining homeless veterans who may be dealing with certain mental health issues.
