Lafayette man throws hot sauce on store clerk during robbery, police say

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - A store clerk at a Valley, AL store had hot sauce thrown in her face while a man committed a robbery.
Police say they found the 73-year-old clerk sitting on the floor in pain behind the counter of the CV Express on River Rd. with an orange liquid, later found to be hot sauce, on her face and in her eyes.
The clerk said a man, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Briskey, had been hanging around the store, so she had a conversation with him in the parking lot.
Briskey then followed her back inside the store and bought two pieces of candy.
When she opened the register to give him change, he flung a cup of hot sauce in her face and grabbed at the open register drawer before struggling with her and fleeing the scene.
Police located Briskey three blocks away and took him into custody.
He was charged with robbery and theft of property after confessing to the incident.
Briskey was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
