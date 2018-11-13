Lee County DA launches campaign to tackle prescription pill abuse

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is partnering with with four locally owned pharmacies in an initiative to address a vital public safety and public health issue.
The DA’s office is providing partnered pharmacies with a Drug Take-Back kiosk that will allow citizens the ability to safely and securely dispose of potentially dangerous expired and unwanted prescription drugs.
“By ridding our homes of prescription medication that is expired or that we no longer need, we can greatly cut down on the misuse, abuse, and theft that is contributing to the opioid crisis gripping the country," says Hughes.
Flushing unused medicines down the toilet or throwing them in the trash is what authorities say can pose potential safety and health hazards which is why kiosks are important additions to the community.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a 2016 national survey found that 6.2 million Americans misused prescription drugs.
“The source of the majority of those drugs were obtained from friends and family often from the home medicine cabinet," says Hughes.
The Office of National Drug Control Policy reports that more than 62 percent of teens admit to taking medication for non-medical reasons and they say they get the drugs from medicine cabinets in their homes.
Our Home Pharmacy on 2320 Moores Mill Road in Auburn , Beauregard Drugs on 7667 Alabama Highway 51 in Opelika, Bubba’s Medicine Shop on 512 2nd Avenue in Opelika, and Crossroads Pharmacy on 867 Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station are all pharmacies who have these new kiosks.
Hughes' office has fully-funded the take-back spots which cost upwards of $1,000.
Joe Lovvorn, State House District 79 Representative, says the county is getting ahead of this nationwide issue.
“It’s a multi-facet problem so it’s going to be a multi-prong fix. Brandon Hughes is not prosecuting a lot of people robbing pharmacies, they are robbing cabinets," says Lovvorn.
Auburn University Pharmacy students were also present for this announcement and said they are researching new psychological and neurological ways to cut down on opioid abuse.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.