Phenix City man killed after being accidentally struck by vehicle on J.R. Allen Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been tragically killed after accidentally being struck by a vehicle in Columbus overnight.
32-year-old Richard Bryan Lamb was pronounced dead just before 1:00 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Lamb ran into the intersection of J.R. Allen Pkwy. and Veterans Pkwy. and was struck by a vehicle.
Lamb’s death is being ruled accidental and no charges will be filed.
His cause of death is listed as injuries sustained from blunt force head trauma.
