Positive Parenting: Parent’s Views Impact Kids

Parents are caregivers and their child’s primary teacher for so many things. But can parents really influence how kids make friends? In two studies, researchers observed 270 four to six year olds and their parents as they were given a picture book showing challenging interactions, like a block tower being bumped by a peer. In the first study, parents explained the situation in their own words. In the second study, some parents were instructed to discuss positive interpretations of the situations, like the bump being an accident. A second group of parents discussed norms and values, like sharing is good or aggression is wrong. And a third group had no discussion.