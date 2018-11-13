Positive Parenting: The Power of Music

Clapping, snapping, and tapping can be a whole lot of fun, but it can also help babies bond with unfamiliar faces. Research psychologists in Canada observed 14-month-old infants as their parents held them in their laps. Then the researchers either sang a song to the infant or stood quietly as the parent read to them. Then the researchers had the kids participate in a series of helping tasks. They found the infants who were sung to helped more, especially if the song was familiar.