POSITIVE PARKING: Helicopter Parents, Let Your Kids Fail!

It’s completely natural to want the best for your child, but is there too much of a good thing? Researchers at the University of Minnesota and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro followed 422 kids over the span of eight years. They assessed them at ages two, five, and ten. The researchers observed parent-child interactions. They asked the kids questions about school problems, and asked teachers about student’s academic productivity they found that kids whose parents were controlling had a difficult time managing their own emotions and behavior.