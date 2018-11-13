Proposal underway for roundabout at intersection of N.College St. and Farmville Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A dangerous intersection in Auburn is getting a fresh look from the Alabama department of Transportation (ALDOT). The intersection at North College Street and Farmville Road is being looked at for a possible roundabout.
“When you’re coming up the sides of Farmville Road, it is hard to see over the hill,” said Auburn driver, Colt Bass.
Drivers have been pleading for a change at the now notorious intersection for a number of years.
In a 2008 interview, Vickie Best described the intersection as a death trap. “I hold my breath when I cross and am relieved when I get to the other side,” she said.
While many in the area have asked that a stop light be installed at the intersection rather than the current caution lights, ALDOT is looking at installing a roundabout at the location.
"A vehicle pulled out and almost hit me and I had to pull over to the grass and we almost had a major collision," said Charity Norman. "I think they actually need a red light."
A public meeting is being held by ALDOT on Thursday evening from 5-7 at the Farmville Baptist Church.
