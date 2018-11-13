Rainy Weather Continuing Wednesday

Primary concern for the next couple of days is potential for heavy rain. On and off showers will continue for tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 40′s. Threat for heavy rain is increasing for tomorrow afternoon, and an additional 2-3″ is likely across the Valley from Wednesday PM-Thursday AM as a secondary surge of moisture moves in. As a result, a Flash Flood watch has been issued for Columbus, along with areas north and west of the city. Even if you aren’t under the watch, still expect plenty of rain. Locations most at risk are low lying areas along creeks and streams that typically have issues when a substantial amount of rain falls. Rain looks to finally move out by Thursday afternoon. Forecast is looking dry with highs in the 60′s this weekend into early next week. May not rain again until after Thanksgiving...We’ll see about that.