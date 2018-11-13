US stocks are mostly higher early trading; Oil price slumps

US-CHINA TRADE: The South China Morning Post reported Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser might visit Washington ahead of Xi's planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said the visit is aimed at easing trade tensions but no schedule had been decided. The two sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a dispute over U.S. complaints about Beijing's technology policy. Xi and Trump are due to meet during this month's Group of 20 gathering of major economies in Argentina.