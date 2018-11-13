19-year-old arrested in connection with social media threats to Eufaula schools

By Alex Jones and Olivia Gunn | November 13, 2018 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:33 PM

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a second social media threat made toward Eufaula schools.

Police confirmed they were investigating a suspicious social media post posing a possible threat to local schools on Monday, Nov. 12.

Latrell Vontae Chism, 19, of Clayton, was arrested for making a terrorist threat Tuesday afternoon. According to Eufaula police, Chism will be charged with seven felony counts of making terrorist threats due to the disruption to the individual schools inside the city.

Chism is being held in the Eufaula City Jail to await a bond hearing. The FBI is also reviewing the incident and federal charges may be pending.

Latrell Vontae Chism ((Source: Eufaula Police Department))

