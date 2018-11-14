Boy Scout troop in Columbus celebrates 85 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Boy Scout troop in Columbus is celebrating a milestone.
Boy Scout Troop 6, chartered in 1933, has been providing service to the community and molding its future leaders to be quality citizens for 85 years. To celebrate, the troop hosted a special court of honor Tuesday night.
The event was held Trinity Episcopal, the troop’s sponsor church. All Troop 6 scouts and leader were invited to attend as well and numerous friends, and supporters of Boy Scouts.
