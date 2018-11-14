City of LaGrange names new fire chief

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange has named a its new fire chief.
John Brant was named as the final candidate for the position on Tuesday evening at city council meeting.
Brant has over 14 years of management experience and has been with the City of LaGrange for over 23 years.
He has been instrumental in helping the city achieve a ‘2” ISO rating in additional to assisting the fire department to achieve accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
“Being the Fire Chief at LaGrange Fire Department means the world to me. It is my dream job, this is what I’ve worked for my whole career. I love this City and this department and have dedicated my career in making each a better place,” said Brant.
“It is my goal to work hand and hand with every member of this great department to ensure that we provide the best possible services to each citizen in this amazing city. I am gratefully and honored to be in this position and look forward to the future.”
Brand will assume the position of fire chief on Nov. 27.
