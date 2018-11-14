Columbus mayor-elect preparing to be sworn into office

“We are talking about the Summer Youth Workforce Act that is currently in place,” said Henderson. “Those dollars are typically going outside the county to poorer counties and to an older demographic. What I would like to do is try to find some people who are willing to jump in from a philanthropic perspective because it checks all the boxes. If we can find jobs for these young people to try to keep them focused on positive events, then it’s going to have a positive impact not only on crime, but some of the generational poverty that we’ve seen over the years.”