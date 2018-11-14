Columbus police arrest man in connection with deadly J.R. Allen accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly accident at the intersection of J.R. Allen Pkwy. and Veterans Pkwy.
35-year-old Justin Bolin of Columbus has been charged with homicide by vehicle, abandonment of controlled substance, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan stated that Lamb walked out into the intersection and was struck by a vehicle.
It was previously reported to News Leader 9 that Lamb’s death was being ruled accidental and no charges were being filed.
