Columbus police arrest man in connection with deadly J.R. Allen accident

By Alex Jones | November 14, 2018 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:34 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly accident at the intersection of J.R. Allen Pkwy. and Veterans Pkwy.

35-year-old Justin Bolin of Columbus has been charged with homicide by vehicle, abandonment of controlled substance, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.

32-year-old Richard Bryan Lamb was pronounced dead just before 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Piedmont Columbus Regional after being struck by a vehicle.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan stated that Lamb walked out into the intersection and was struck by a vehicle.

It was previously reported to News Leader 9 that Lamb’s death was being ruled accidental and no charges were being filed.

