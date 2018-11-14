Columbus police K9 loses battle with cancer

By Alex Jones | November 14, 2018 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:33 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A faithful servant to the Columbus community has passed away.

Columbus Police Department K9 Penny passed away from a battle with cancer just after 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Officer Nate Norton was Penny’s partner in the Special Operations Unit.

Penny was responsible for numerous narcotics seizures during her service to the community.

More than just a partner to Officer Norton, Penny was a companion who will be missed by everyone in the Special Operations Unit and the Norton family.

Posted by Special Operations Unit on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

