Columbus police K9 loses battle with cancer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A faithful servant to the Columbus community has passed away.
Columbus Police Department K9 Penny passed away from a battle with cancer just after 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Officer Nate Norton was Penny’s partner in the Special Operations Unit.
Penny was responsible for numerous narcotics seizures during her service to the community.
More than just a partner to Officer Norton, Penny was a companion who will be missed by everyone in the Special Operations Unit and the Norton family.
