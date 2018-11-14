2 dead, 46 injured after tour bus overturns on slick highway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Emergency responders say two people have died and 46 people have been injured after a our bus overturned.
According to the sheriff’s department, the tour bus overturned at I-269 and Highway 78 in DeSoto County, blocking the road.
All 46 passengers on the bus sustained various injuries, and have been taken to various hospitals.
The bus was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama.
Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto has received 19 patients from the crash, and Baptist Memorial in Memphis has received a couple of patients as well.
The sheriff’s department says the highways there are slick and dangerous thanks to sleet, which is falling across parts of the Mid-South. Drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.
Send your weather photos to my5@wmctv.com.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.