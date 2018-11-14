Eight area athletes accept scholarships on first day of early signing period

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was a busy first day of the early signing period, as eight athletes from two area high schools accepted scholarships from colleges on Wednesday.
Columbus High had six signees. Mary Weston Courville will play tennis at Mercer, with two Blue Devils accepted offers to play with women’s soccer programs, Caroline Spurlin at Wofford and Lizzie Hedrick at CSU.
Three golfers signed as well, Jonathan Parker with Mercer, Faith Scott heading to Alabama State, and Mary Catherine McDaniel with Spring Hill.
In Phenix City, a pair of Central Red Devils signed baseball scholarships. Shortstop Mason Davis will attend CSU, while catcher Jay Kehoe signed with Wallace-Dothan.
At least sixteen more athletes from four schools are planning on making official tomorrow, with more likely to sign on Friday and next week.
