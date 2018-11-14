Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning

It’s already chilly now, but temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow with highs topping out at best in the 40s. Once the next round of wintry air settles in, expect mid 30s Friday and Saturday mornings with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures look more bearable by the weekend afternoons with highs back in the 60s. The pattern looks dry through the middle of next week until the potential for more wet weather on Thanksgiving. We’ll fine-tune that chance for rain though in the coming days. For now, stay dry and warm!