Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hump Day brings us another round of light rain across the Valley with even heavier rain on tap later this afternoon and evening. A developing disturbance to our west will push toward eastward over the next 24 hours, bringing the potential for an additional 2-3” of rain through early tomorrow morning.
Many spots have already picked up 2-3” of rain since Monday morning, so the anticipated accumulation would double those totals. A Flash Flood Watch is in place across north and central Georgia over through Thursday morning, so make sure you have the WTVM Weather app—and umbrella obviously!—handy especially after 3-4PM ET when we expect the heaviest rain to move in. Any lingering showers should taper off close to sunrise Thursday morning as a blast of dry arctic air erodes away any remaining clouds by late afternoon.
It’s already chilly now, but temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow with highs topping out at best in the 40s. Once the next round of wintry air settles in, expect mid 30s Friday and Saturday mornings with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures look more bearable by the weekend afternoons with highs back in the 60s. The pattern looks dry through the middle of next week until the potential for more wet weather on Thanksgiving. We’ll fine-tune that chance for rain though in the coming days. For now, stay dry and warm!
