Ft. Benning celebrates German and Italian Day at Main Post Cemetery

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning commemorated German and Italian Day at the Main Post Cemetery on Wednesday.
German and Italian veterans of World War II lay rest in Fort Benning’s cemetery. Each year, Fort Benning takes the time to reach out to the local German and Italian communities in recognition of that history.
Wreaths were laid, and taps was played to honor the 44 German and 7 Italian soldiers buried at Fort Benning who became prisoners of war after being captured by the allies.
“Only very optimistic people would have thought that 70 years ago this would possible. I think it is something we should cherish, work, and cherish our bond,” said Olaf Ladegast, deputy general consul of the Federal Republic of Germany to Atlanta.
The annual ceremony is an established tradition, carried out every year with full military honors.
