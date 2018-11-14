Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery preparing for annual wreath laying ceremony

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Each December, the Wreaths Across America organization lays wreaths on the graves of fallen servicemen.
Over 1,200 locations participate in the laying of wreaths including Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. With less than one month away from the day, the cemetery has a goal of covering every headstone on the grounds.
There are 9,500 wreaths needed to cover most graves and the staff at Fort Mitchell hope to surpass the 7,500 mark of wreaths purchased last year. The staff hopes to not have one grave uncovered with a wreath.
"Now two years ago, we covered about 2,500 headstones and that's not very many. Last year we were able to cover about three quarters of the cemetery and that was fantastic. But this year, we really need to step it up and cover the entire cemetery," said Todd Newkirk, assistant director at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
The cemetery’s staff is also encouraging the community to attend the wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 15 at noon EST to honor those buried at the cemetery.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.