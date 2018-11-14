The Latest: Indiana boy sentenced for school shooting

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, Ella Whistler serves as a grand marshal as she rides with her family in the Fourth of July Parade in Noblesville, Ind. Whistler survived a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018. The 13-year-old boy who opened fire inside the school, wounding Whistler and a teacher before being tackled by the teacher, was expected to learn his punishment on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File) (AP)