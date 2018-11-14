Lee Co: Suspect cries, prays during preliminary hearing for capital murder

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A capital murder case out of East Alabama is moving forward with a newly accused suspect.
Dailey says she did not know she was driving the other defendants to the murder scene. The state says she orchestrated the incident.
22-year-old Shakeela Dailey cried and prayed inside of a Lee County Courtroom as her attorneys and the state went back and forth on her capital murder charge.
Dailey is one of four accused in the home invasion turned deadly shooting inside the 85-year-old’s home on Lee Road 177 in Cusseta.
The other three were arrested back in 2016, but Dailey was just taken into custody in October.
“We came across some information that’s been in the case file since day one on who knew what, who knew what was going to happen,” says Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
The prosecution believes Shakeela Dailey drove the other three defendants and knew they were going to rob the Rudd home.
Meanwhile, Dailey claims she was under the impression she was driving the trio to go buy marijuana and heard gunshots from inside the home while sitting in the car.
Authorities say co-defendant Robert Wiggins was shot during the incident and Dailey drove him to the hospital.
Dailey is charged with capital murder and, under Alabama law, could be charged if she knowingly participated in the case.
“We opposed bail in this instance and, as a capital murder defendant, they aren’t entitled to one,” says Hughes.
As the defense talked through this case, Attorney Mark Carlton says he did not want to comment on camera but believes this could be a felony murder case instead of a capital murder one and asked Judge Russell Bush for bond.
Ultimately, the judge found probable cause in Dailey’s case and denied the motion for bond.
“it is our assertion that she knew what was going on. Again, this is simply an allegation agaisnt her and she remains innocent until we overcome our burden and render a verdict in this case," said Hughes.
Dailey’s case will be presented to a Lee County grand jury at a later date.
