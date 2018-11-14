Organizations partner for health and resource fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two organizations came together Tuesday for a health and resource fair in Columbus.
Amerigroup and the Lambda Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. hosted the fair at the Columbus Public Library.
The free event featured over 20 vendors, free health screenings, and resources for community members. Anthony Smith with Omega Psi Phi said this was a way to reach out, especially for men.
"We know that men don't like to go to the doctor. So, what we wanted to do was partner and do something not only for men, but as the community as a whole. We just wanted to provide a group of services to come out and get services as they need," said Smith.
The event also connected people with GED, cancer, and STD testing services.
