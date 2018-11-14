Rain Continues Overnight; Thursday Colder, But Some Clearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain continues across most of the Valley on this Wednesday, and more is on the way as we head into the night and overnight. By Thursday morning, showers will be moving out, but the temperatures will turn sharply colder with 30s and 40s in the morning in most spots and highs only holding in the 40s during the day. We should see some sun late in the day as clouds move out, but get ready for a cold night going into Friday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s and some frost or freeze concerns by morning. Highs on Friday will be back in the 50s, and we should warm up to the 60s for the weekend. The weather looks great during the Friday-Sunday time-frame with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.