Republican candidate for GA Secretary of State visits Columbus for Muscogee Co. GOP party meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Republican candidate for Georgia Secretary of State visited Columbus on Tuesday.
Brad Raffensburger attended a Muscogee County GOP party meeting in hopes of gaining support from the local party in the upcoming runoff election.
"We make sure that our elections are run clean, fair, and accurate. At the end of the day, we want to know if we had won, we won honestly, and if we lost, we would want to know that we lost honestly,” said Raffensburger.
Raffensburger opponent is Democrat John Barrow.
