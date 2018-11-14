Wildfire death toll rises as search for missing continues

Wildfire evacuee Greg Gibson looks for information about his missing neighbors at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The fire exploded so quickly, Gibson said, that he first noticed the bottom of a shed burning about one-quarter of a mile from his house and by the time he reached the home he shares with an elderly woman, the fire was on all sides. He helped his 79-year-old roommate into her car and they fled. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) (AP)