Winterize your home to help brace for cold weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This is the time of year when everyone tries to stay warm and crank up the heat.
Hardware experts in the Chattahoochee Valley say you can save money on your power bill by winterizing your home as you brace for the cold weather.
“You don’t want to be doing this when it gets cold,” says Gary Johnson, the owner of Home Ace Hardware, “you want to be doing this right now before it gets too cold and you’re not out there with blue fingers trying to put the pipe insulation on your pipes.”
Most homes in the south are not equipped to handle the potential for unexpected winter weather and it does not cost much to keep your home insulated.
Johnson also says you can begin protecting your pies with pre-slit foam and faucet covers.
For just a few bucks, you can pick up some plastic or a window kit. This will help winterize those drafty areas and allow your home to boost its ability to hold heat.
“This is a product that goes on the window and its adhesive and then you take a blow dryer and put the blow dryer in the middle of it and it shrinks it down until it’s a real tight fit,” says Johnson.
The total cost for some basic items like pipe and faucet covers, a window kit and a wind draft guard for your doors is just $14 and could knock a few more than that off your power bill.
Experts also suggest you get your heating system checked to ensure it is working properly.
