Women United hosts annual Power of the Purse Luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 7th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon was held at St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus on Tuesday.
The luncheon is the biggest event of the year for Women United, an initiative of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Proceeds from the luncheon benefit with Women United ‘s initiative, “Wear One Bring One,” in which undergarments are collected for women in need and distributed to the United Way community partners.
Last year, more than 2,200 undergarments were donated as a result of the luncheon and several thousands of dollars were donated by attendees to fund an undergarment voucher program and the Women United Scholarship.
