An Early Start to the Winter!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As rain finally makes a not-so fond farewell from the Valley, much colder arctic air filters in behind it, causing our temperatures to plummet into the 30s and 40s this morning. Don’t expect it to get much warmer this afternoon; though sunshine will return as clouds out, the brisk air will keep temperatures in the 40s.
West-northwest winds will also pick up today keeping the wind chill factor even colder heading into the evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect through our east Alabama counties for Friday morning and may be extended into Central Georgia. Regardless, go ahead and make your cold weather preparations because temperatures will fall quickly into the lower 30s and upper 20s making for a bone-chilling start to Friday morning.\
Though we still look chilly heading into the weekend, overall the pattern improves in the coming days with temperatures warming up to more seasonable levels by Sunday. Expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for next week, and for now the weather looks dry for the Thanksgiving holidays. Stay tuned though as we continue to fine-tune that forecast for you!
