Global stocks higher after Wall Street fall, Brexit approval

BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May persuaded the British Cabinet to back an agreement to separate from the European Union. May said the decision is a "decisive step" toward finalizing the exit deal with the EU, though it was unclear whether Parliament will go along. The deal would allow Britain to stay in a customs union while a trade treaty is negotiated. The Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, announced he was resigning because he couldn't support the agreement. The pound fell 1 percent after Raab's announcement, a wide margin for a developed country currency.