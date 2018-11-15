Bangladesh ready to return Rohingya, who say they'll refuse

Rohingya Muslims Nurul Amin, 35, left, and Mohammed Selim, 23, whose names are on the first list to be repatriated back to Myanmar, talk to the Associated Press outside Jamtoli refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Bangladesh authorities said they are ready to begin repatriating some of the more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled from army-led violence in Myanmar since last year, but refugees scheduled to leave said they would refuse to go because of fears for their safety. "I will not go. My wife and other family members have gone elsewhere, they do not want to go," Amin told The Associated Press. Selim said his wife and seven other family members went into hiding after finding out that they would be sent back Thursday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (Dar Yasin)