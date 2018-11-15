City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving closures

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of Columbus wants to make sure you are aware of closures coming to the city in observance of the holiday.
If your garbage and waste would normally be collected on Thursday, Nov. 22, it will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 21. It will be picked up like normal on Friday, Nov. 23, but yard waste and bulk trash will not be collected.
The following services and offices will be closed:
- 311 Citizen Services Center - closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- Landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove - closed Thursday, Nov. 22, open Friday, Nov. 23
- Recycling Center - closed Thursday, Nov. 22
- Parks and Recreation Facilities - closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- Parks and Recreation Administration Office - closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- Animal Control - closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23
- METRA Bus Service - closed Thursday, Nov. 22, Saturday route run on Friday, Nov. 23
- Recorder’s Court - closed Thursday, Nov. 22, 8:00 a.m. bond hearings only on Friday, Nov. 23
- Columbus Civic Center and Ice Rink - closed Thursday, Nov. 22, scheduled programming only on Friday, Nov. 23
All emergency services will remain in service.
