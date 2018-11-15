Cold Air Settles In!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - How about the dramatic change in our weather over the last 24 hours? In some spots, we have gone from rain to snow flurries, and low tonight will be at or below the freezing mark in many spots. Look for a cold start early Friday, and we will have to monitor the potential for black ice - icy spots that you might not see on the road due to standing water freezing in the cold air. Some fog is also possible for our Friday morning commute. In the afternoon, highs will make it back to the 50s in most spots, but look for the 60s over the weekend with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.