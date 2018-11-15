Columbus police searching for person of interest in multiple thefts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a unidentified man believed to be involved in several thefts.
Police have released surveillance photos of the man in hopes someone will be able to identify him.
The individual entered the backyard of the same residence in the 5900 block of Nassau Circle in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.
Police say he took a Husqvarna push mower, an unknown make lawn mower and an unknown make weed eater, each valued between $400 and $450.
The individual was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants.
Anyone with any information on this individual or this case is asked to contact CPD at (706) 225-4325.
