Columbus ranked among the best places to retire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to a new report from livability.com, Columbus has been named the ninth best place in the U.S. to retire.
The report says that each of the cities offers access to affordable and quality healthcare, accessible cost of living and retiree-friendly businesses.
“We are so pleased with this recognition,” said Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. “We work hard with all of our community partners to offer an exemplary quality of life for our citizens, including retirees. We have a lot to be proud of in Columbus, Georgia.”
More than 2,000 cities with a population between 20,000 and 300,000 were examined to determine the top ten.
They were analyzed in the following categories:
- Community Engagement
- Safety (Total Crime Index)
- Hospital Quality Rating
- Affordability
- Number of Residents Over 65
- Activities and Recreation (including farmers’ markets, golf courses and parks)
- Primary Care Physician Rate
- Air Quality
- Natural Disaster Risk
- Climate
- Property Tax Rate
- Nursing Home Accessibility and Quality
The top ten best places to retire are:
- Naples, FL
- Little Rock, AR
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Chattanooga, TN
- Plano, TX
- Roseville, CA
- Spokane, WA
- Carmel, IN
- Columbus, GA
- Charleston, SC
