Columbus Water Works propose increase in water bills for customers in 2019

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People living in Columbus could see an increase in their water bills next year.
The decision was presented at a public hearing to discuss the proposal at a Columbus City Council meeting earlier this week.
“In a town like Columbus, you don’t make enough money as it is. So, for us to get an increase is disheartening,” says customer Jakara Hall.
Vic Burchfield, senior vice president of Columbus Water Works, says the proposal is a 4.95 percent increase. This means the average customer can see around a $2.34 increase on their bill per month. This will total to around $32.55 a year for the average customer. Burchfield says the average customer uses 3,000 gallons per month.
"The water rates in Columbus are still the lowest in the region. As a matter a fact, even after the rate increase," says Burchfield.
He went on to say the increase is mainly due to the low revenue that they’ve seen over the past summer because of the weather pattern. He says due to a lot of rain, the decrease in water usage requires an increase in the cost of water to maintain. He says the increase is also to provide the needed revenue for 2019, as well as to cover investment in infrastructure with water mains and sewer lines.
“We want to make sure we maintain the pipes, the water plants, the sewer treatment plants, and the sewer lines in Columbus,” says Burchfield.
Customers say bill increases can be too much for some.
“I understand that the money is allocated and goes to that, but you shouldn’t increase on other stuff. If you keep increasing on the common man, you’re breaking his back,” says one customer who wishes to remain anonymous.
Columbus Water Works says along with the increase, there will also be an increased credit for customers to help with their bills if they have a low income.
"That credit is being increased from $4.50 up to $7.50 so that will help on the customer’s bill who has a low income,” says Burchfield.
Burchfield says they’ve already taken the proposal to the city council. He says the next step is for public comment, and then it will go to the Board of Water Commissioners for a vote. If approved, it will go into effect on January 1, 019.
