CSU named bicycle-friendly university

By Alex Jones | November 15, 2018 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:37 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University students, grab your bicycles! CSU has been named a bicycle-friendly university.

The school has been awarded a bronze designation by the League of American Bicyclists.

The bronze seal marks CSU as a bicycle-friendly university (BFU) for 2018-2022.

The BFU program includes 193 colleges and universities across 46 states.

CSU is one of 45 new and renewing bicycle-friendly universities nationwide.

The award provides CSU access to a variety of free tools and technical assistance in an effort to become even more bicycle-friendly.

