CSU named bicycle-friendly university

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University students, grab your bicycles! CSU has been named a bicycle-friendly university.
The school has been awarded a bronze designation by the League of American Bicyclists.
The bronze seal marks CSU as a bicycle-friendly university (BFU) for 2018-2022.
The BFU program includes 193 colleges and universities across 46 states.
CSU is one of 45 new and renewing bicycle-friendly universities nationwide.
The award provides CSU access to a variety of free tools and technical assistance in an effort to become even more bicycle-friendly.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.