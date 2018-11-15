Davis Broadcasting hosting 32nd annual 24-hour Radiothon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting, Inc. in Columbus is gearing up for their 24-hour Radiothon for the 32nd year in a row.
Foxie 105, K92.7, Praise 100.7 and WOKS-AM will stop the music to raise funds for kids in the community who may otherwise go without at Christmas.
“This is our 32nd year of giving back to our community. With the help of the community and our volunteers, kids in the tri-city area will receive bikes and toys for Christmas. Make a donation and put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas," says Karen Robinson, Promotions Director of Davis Broadcasting.
All of the proceeds will go towards the purchase of toys and bikes for their Need Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 15.
Donations can be made by phone at (706) 576-3565, online here and at the Davis Broadcasting studios on Wynnton Rd.
The Radiothon starts Friday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. and will last until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17.
