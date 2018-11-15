Downtown Opelika decks the halls for Christmas

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Are you feeling the Christmas spirit before Thanksgiving? Downtown Opelika sure is.
A glow of Christmas cheer is covering the town and awaiting carolers to come along and fill the streets with the sounds of Christmas.
The light poles are decked out with garlands. A large Christmas tree sits in the midst of the historic downtown area. Clusters of giant ornaments are spread around.
Have you already started decorating for Christmas? Send us your pictures to pix@wtvm.com. We’d love to see your pre-Thanksgiving Christmas decor!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.