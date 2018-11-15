Italy's bishops respond to long-ignored clergy sex abuse

Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti pauses during a press conference at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Italian Catholic bishops are vowing a new era of transparency and truth about clergy sex abuse as awareness of the scandal that has convulsed the Vatican and much of the world begins to take hold in a country where it has long been ignored. Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian bishops' conference, announced the creation of a new Italian advisory group of lay and religious experts at the close of the bishops general assembly Thursday. The new national service is designed to help Italian dioceses educate personnel in child protection and help bishops investigate claims of abuse. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino)