LIST: Thanksgiving events around the Chattahoochee Valley

LIST: Thanksgiving events around the Chattahoochee Valley
Thanksgiving Events in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Alex Jones | November 15, 2018 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:55 AM

(WTVM) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for some people in the Chattahoochee Valley, this may not be a holiday they get to spend alongside their families.

We’ve compiled a list of events taking place ahead of Thanksgiving you can take advantage of. Take a look!

Thursday, Nov. 15

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • The Life Church of Columbus, 1921 South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
  • Free dinner, music and fellowship

Saturday, Nov. 17

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, 718 8th St. in Columbus
  • More than 200 turkeys to be given away on a first come, first serve basis

Sunday, Nov. 18

Turkey Basket Giveaway

  • 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Parking lot of Club Visions, 3360 Buena Vista Rd.
  • 100 free turkey baskets for families in need
  • Sponsored by Red Ink Tattoos and Friends

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless

  • Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church
  • 3:30 p.m.
  • Rosehill Safehouse, 2101 Hamilton Rd. in Columbus

Thanksgiving Feast

  • First African Baptist Church, 901 Fifth Ave. in Columbus
  • 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Open to the public

Thanksgiving Giveaway

  • Sponsored by South Columbus United Methodist Church and NY Jets Running Back and Columbus native Isaiah Crowell
  • Thanksgiving Food Bag, including turkey and collards for the first 100 people

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.