LIST: Thanksgiving events around the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for some people in the Chattahoochee Valley, this may not be a holiday they get to spend alongside their families.
We’ve compiled a list of events taking place ahead of Thanksgiving you can take advantage of. Take a look!
Thursday, Nov. 15
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- 7:00 p.m.
- The Life Church of Columbus, 1921 South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus
- Free dinner, music and fellowship
Saturday, Nov. 17
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
- 9:00 a.m.
- Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, 718 8th St. in Columbus
- More than 200 turkeys to be given away on a first come, first serve basis
Sunday, Nov. 18
Turkey Basket Giveaway
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Parking lot of Club Visions, 3360 Buena Vista Rd.
- 100 free turkey baskets for families in need
- Sponsored by Red Ink Tattoos and Friends
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless
- Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church
- 3:30 p.m.
- Rosehill Safehouse, 2101 Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Thanksgiving Feast
- First African Baptist Church, 901 Fifth Ave. in Columbus
- 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Open to the public
Thanksgiving Giveaway
- Sponsored by South Columbus United Methodist Church and NY Jets Running Back and Columbus native Isaiah Crowell
- Thanksgiving Food Bag, including turkey and collards for the first 100 people
